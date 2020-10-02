EN
    10:10, 02 October 2020 | GMT +6

    234 cases of COVID-19-like pneumonia recorded in Kazakhstan over 24 hrs

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has registered 234 more cases of pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with coronavirus-like signs in the last 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus.2020.kz.

    Over the past day, 95 recoveries and 2 deaths from COVID-19-like pneumonia have also been reported countrywide.

    Since August 1, the country has reported a total of 33,212 cases of, 357 deaths and 27,337 recoveries from COVID-19-like pneumonia.


