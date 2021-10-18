235,000 get COVID-19 vaccine 1st dose in Atyrau region

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM 235,000 people in Atyrau region were administered the 1st shot of the vaccine against COVID-19, Kazinform reports.

643 locals were given the 1st jab over the weekend.

Since February 1, 2021 up to present some 234,828 people received the 1st shot of the coronavirus vaccine, while 205,366 fully completed the vaccination cycle.

There is a contact centre to receive detailed information concerning the vaccination and availability of vaccines: 98 02 92.

As earlier reported, 281 people in Atyrau region are treated for coronavirus infection at home.