236 COVID-19 patients in critical condition in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM –236 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

According to the ministry, 20,387 people are under treatment for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan as of February 24. 4,574 patients are staying at hospitals, 15,813 are receiving outpatient treatment.

236 patients are in critical condition, 55 are in extremely severe condition and 47 are on artificial lung ventilation.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan added 753 new cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 209,562 since the start of the pandemic.