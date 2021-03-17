237 COVID-19 patients in critical condition in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM –237 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

According to the ministry, 19,632 people are under treatment for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan as of March 17. 5,370 patients are staying at hospitals, 14,262 are receiving outpatient treatment.

237 patients are in critical condition, 56 are in extremely severe condition and 40 are on artificial lung ventilation.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan added 1,082 new cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 226,767 since the start of the pandemic.