    07:41, 29 October 2021 | GMT +6

    239,000 get vaccine against COVID-19 in Atyrau rgn

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM Mass vaccination against coronavirus infection is underway in Atyrau region, Kazinform reports.

    Mass vaccination against coronavirus infection is underway in Atyrau region. Over the last 24 hours 435 locals were administered the 1st shot of the vaccine against coronavirus infection, the healthcare department of Atyrau region informs.

    Starting from February 1, 2021 some 239,078 were given the 1st shot of the vaccine against coronavirus infection, while 231,753 more fully completed the vaccination cycle.

    As of October 28 this year 8,234,777 people the countrywide were inoculated with the 1st jab of the vaccine against coronavirus infection, while 7,421,169 received both.


    Tags:
    COVID-19 Atyrau region Healthcare Coronavirus
