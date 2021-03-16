239 COVID-19 patients in critical condition in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM –239 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

According to the ministry, 19,375 people are under treatment for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan as of March 16. 5,163 patients are staying at hospitals, 14,212 are receiving outpatient treatment.

239 patients are in critical condition, 51 are in extremely severe condition and 36 are on artificial lung ventilation.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan added 954 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 225,685 since the start of the pandemic.