08:50, 11 June 2020 | GMT +6
239 new coronavirus cases recorded in Kazakhstan
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Over the past day Kazakhstan has registered 239 patients diagnosed with coronavirus infection. The growth amounted to 1.8%, Kazinform reports referring to a special website coronavirus2020.kz.
Coronavirus-infected patients registered in the regions:
Nur-Sultan city - 27 (1.1%),
Almaty city - 18 (0.6%),
Shymkent city - 30 (3.0%),
Aktobe region - 17 (4.0%),
Karaganda region - 52 (4.2 %),
West Kazakhstan region - 15 (1.7%),
Kyzylorda region - 14 (3.0%),
Mangistau region - 14 (4.1%),
Almaty region - 13 (2.8%),
East Kazakhstan region - 11 (5.4%),
Pavlodar region - 10 (3.5%),
Atyrau region - 5 (0.4%),
Zhambyl region - 5 (1.1%),
Turkestan region - 5 (1.2%),
Akmola region - 2 (1.1%),
Kostanay region - 1 (0.5%).
In total Kazakhstan recorded 13,558 cases of the novel coronavirus. 67 people diagnosed with COVID-19 have died.