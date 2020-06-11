EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:50, 11 June 2020 | GMT +6

    239 new coronavirus cases recorded in Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Over the past day Kazakhstan has registered 239 patients diagnosed with coronavirus infection. The growth amounted to 1.8%, Kazinform reports referring to a special website coronavirus2020.kz.

    Coronavirus-infected patients registered in the regions:

    Nur-Sultan city - 27 (1.1%),

    Almaty city - 18 (0.6%),

    Shymkent city - 30 (3.0%),

    Aktobe region - 17 (4.0%),

    Karaganda region - 52 (4.2 %),

    West Kazakhstan region - 15 (1.7%),

    Kyzylorda region - 14 (3.0%),

    Mangistau region - 14 (4.1%),

    Almaty region - 13 (2.8%),

    East Kazakhstan region - 11 (5.4%),

    Pavlodar region - 10 (3.5%),

    Atyrau region - 5 (0.4%),

    Zhambyl region - 5 (1.1%),

    Turkestan region - 5 (1.2%),

    Akmola region - 2 (1.1%),

    Kostanay region - 1 (0.5%).

    In total Kazakhstan recorded 13,558 cases of the novel coronavirus. 67 people diagnosed with COVID-19 have died.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Healthcare Coronavirus Top Story для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!