23rd National Exhibition of Inventions kicks off in south China

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - The 23rd National Exhibition of Inventions opened on Thursday in Foshan, south China's Guangdong Province, according to the China Association of Inventions, Xinhua reports.

The exhibition, attracting 1,900 invention and creation projects nationwide, is set to display virtual reality (VR) experiences, high-end intelligent manufacturing, environmental protection and energy-saving, smart home and new-generation information technology.

The exhibition will work closely with the participants, including the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and Foshan City, to build a base and platform to promote inventions, creations, innovations and entrepreneurship, as well as push forward the transformation and application of the invention and innovation achievements.