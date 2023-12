ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana city Department of Internal Affairs has launched a pre-trial investigation into a murder of a 21-year-old resident of South Kazakhstan region.

The victim was a student of one of the capital's universities. A 23-year-old woman, resident of East Kazakhstan region, has been detained. The young women rented an apartment. Police informed that the 23-year old victim was stabbed to death by her roommate.