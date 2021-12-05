EN
    12:43, 05 December 2021

    24,325 thou COVID-19 patients receive treatment in Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 24,325 people are under COVID-19 treatment in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Kazakh Health Ministry.

    Of the 24,325, 4,882 are in-patients and 19,443 are out-patients.

    Countrywide, the number of COVID-19 patients in severe condition stands at 363, in critical condition – 96, and on artificial lung ventilation – 61.

    Notably, Kazakhstan has registered 695 cases of and 597 recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.


