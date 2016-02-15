24/7 information centers to be opened for EXPO-2017 participants

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 24/7 information centers working on the one-stop principle will be opened for EXPO-2017 participants, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Alexey Volkov told at the enlarged sitting of the committee for finance and budget of the Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan.

The draft law "On ratification of the Agreement between the Government of Kazakhstan and the International Exhibition Bureau on preferences for the official participants of the EXPo-2017 in Astana" was discussed at the sitting today.

The establishment of the centers for rendering of civil services to EXPO-2017 participants is one among many preferences and conditions created for the official participants of the exhibition. Thus, commissioners of the participating countries and employees of the countries' pavilions will be exempt from all the taxes. Besides, all countries' commissioners and their family members will be given free visa for one year.

The preferences for EXPO-2017 participants will be valid from March 1, 2016 through December 31, 2017. The taxes preferences will be valid through March 9, 2018.