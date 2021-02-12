24,847 treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – As of February 12, 2021 24,847 people are under coronavirus treatment in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports citing the Telegram channel of the Health Ministry of Kazakhstan.

5,372 are being treated as in-patients and 19,475 out-patients. The number of COVID-19 patients in severe condition stands at 255, while 53 patients are treated for critical COVID-19. 44 patients are on ventilators.

Notably, Kazakhstan has reported 951 cases of and 1,167 recoveries from COVID-19 over the past day.