EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:05, 13 December 2022 | GMT +6

    24-apartment block in Taldykorgan remains without heating

    None
    TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM Residents of a two-storey 24-apartment block in Taldykorgan were left without heating, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    In a video published in social media, people are seen wearing warm clothes in their apartments. According to a woman, the radiators are cold, and the temperatures inside dropped as low as 12-13°C.

    «We are paying for the heating, which we do not feel,» people say.

    According to specialists, the building’s internal heating system needs to be reconstructed. The repair and reconstruction works will be held gradually, in winter period, without turning off the heating, the municipal mayor’s office says.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Incidents Zhetysu region
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!