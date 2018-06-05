EN
    12:15, 05 June 2018 | GMT +6

    24 Chinese tourists wounded in bus crash in Canada

    OTTAWA. KAZINFORM - A bus carrying 37 Chinese tourists crashed on a highway leading to the Canadian capital of Ottawa on Monday, injuring 24 people, including four with life-threatening injuries, Xinhua reports.

    The bus veered off highway 401 and crashed into a rock embankment near Prescott, Ontario, about 90 km south of Ottawa at around 3:30 p.m. local time (1930 GMT), according to local police.

    An emergency group found the bus in a ditch alongside the highway and no other vehicle was involved, the source added.

    At least two helicopters, an aircraft and an ambulance were dispatched to the scene, according to a source from Ornge Air Ambulance.

    A spokesman of the Chinese Embassy said that the embassy is in contact with the relevant Canadian authorities to verify the situation.

    Photo credit: m.en.chinaso.com

     

