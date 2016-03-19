24-hour Super Priority Visa Service to be available at UK Visa Application Centre in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - UK Visas & Immigration will launch a 24-hour Super Priority Visa Service at the UK Visa Application Centre in Astana on March 22.

According to the UK Embassy in Kazakhstan, the new service, which costs £750 in addition to the visa and User Pays fee, is aimed at those who want extra speed and flexibility. It is completely optional.

The service can be used to apply for long term, multi-entry visas, valid for up to ten years, and also for long term study and work visas.

"Last year UKVI issued over 15,000 UK visas for Kazakhstani citizens. I'm sure that this new service, in addition to the existing services which include both routine and priority visa tracks, will contribute to a further increase in Kazakhstanis choosing to visit the UK. The premium service which we are launching at this very special time - the Nauryz festival - is another step in strengthening our bilateral relationship and people-to-people links," Dr. Carolyn Browne, UK Ambassador to Kazakhstan said about the launch of the new service.