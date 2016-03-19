EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    04:15, 19 March 2016 | GMT +6

    24-hour Super Priority Visa Service to be available at UK Visa Application Centre in Astana

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - UK Visas & Immigration will launch a 24-hour Super Priority Visa Service at the UK Visa Application Centre in Astana on March 22.

    According to the UK Embassy in Kazakhstan, the new service, which costs £750 in addition to the visa and User Pays fee, is aimed at those who want extra speed and flexibility. It is completely optional.
    The service can be used to apply for long term, multi-entry visas, valid for up to ten years, and also for long term study and work visas.
    "Last year UKVI issued over 15,000 UK visas for Kazakhstani citizens. I'm sure that this new service, in addition to the existing services which include both routine and priority visa tracks, will contribute to a further increase in Kazakhstanis choosing to visit the UK. The premium service which we are launching at this very special time - the Nauryz festival - is another step in strengthening our bilateral relationship and people-to-people links," Dr. Carolyn Browne, UK Ambassador to Kazakhstan said about the launch of the new service.

    Tags:
    Foreign policy Kazakhstan and the UK News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!