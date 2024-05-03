24 household plots flooded in E Kazakhstan

Kazakh Emergencies Ministry’s spokesperson Askar Sharip reported on the flood situation across Kazakhstan.

48,611 people from flood-hit areas returned home with over 5,900 staying at evacuation centers. Water was pumped out from 8,819 homes and 2,977 household plots.

Atyrau region monitors the River Zhaiyk water level for 24 hours a day, its bank protection works are underway.

He said over 13.9 million cubic meters of meltwater was pumped away, over 7.7 million sandbags and 1.5 million tons of inert materials were laid in proper places.

Above 14,000 people, 1,523 pieces of equipment, 244 motor pumps, 79 floating crafts, and four aircraft are deployed in flood mitigation operations throughout Kazakhstan.

24 household plots in Zuvovsk village, Altai district in East Kazakhstan, were inundated as the water level in the River Bukhtarma rose following heavy precipitations. Bank protection works are underway. Rescuers continue pumping floodwaters away.