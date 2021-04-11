EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    11:40, 11 April 2021 | GMT +6

    24 Kazakhstanis died from COVID-19 and pneumonia in 24 hrs

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 24 people more died from COVID-19 and pneumonia, Kazinform reports.

    32,899 (32,241 coronavirus positive and 658 coronavirus negative) people are being treated for coronavirus infection the countrywide as of April 11. 546 of them are in critical condition, 163 in extremely critical condition, while 99 are on life support, the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry’s Telegram Channel reads.

    19 people died from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 3,221. Pneumonia claimed 5 lives in the last day, total at 727, it said in a statement.

