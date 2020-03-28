EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:07, 28 March 2020 | GMT +6

    24 Kazakhstanis return from Tajikistan

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 24 nationals of Kazakhstan were airlifted today from Tajikistan thanks to joint efforts of the Defense Ministry and Foreign Ministry of Kazakhstan and state bodies of Tajikistan, coronavirus2020 official website reads.

    The military transport aircraft of Kazakhstan Air Forces evacuated 24 Kazakhstanis stranded in Tajikistan. As earlier, Tajikistan imposed strict restrictions. Besides, 23 nationals of Tajikistan returned home on board this plane.


    Tags:
    Tajikistan Kazakhstan Healthcare Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!