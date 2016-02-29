24 people die after falling through ice, Emergency Committee

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - During the winter period 24 people have died after falling through ice, Kazinform has learnt from Ruslan Imankulov, official representative of the Committee for Emergency Situations under the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

"It should be noted that compared to the last year the number of people died after falling through ice has increased by 20%. This usually happens due to non-compliance with safety regulations," he said.

According to his words, last week Karaganda region Emergency Situation's department officer carried out helicopter overflight. Rescuers noticed that a lot of people were fishing on the ice.

Similar situations occur across the country. However, people are always warned about the danger.