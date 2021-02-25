240 COVID-19 patients in critical condition in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM –240 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

According to the ministry, 20,342 people are under treatment for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan as of February 25. 4,538 patients are staying at hospitals, 15,804 are receiving outpatient treatment.

240 patients are in critical condition, 53 are in extremely severe condition and 46 are on artificial lung ventilation.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan added 795 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 210,357 since the start of the pandemic.