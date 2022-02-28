241 citizens of Kazakhstan cross Ukrainian-Polish border

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 241 nationals of Kazakhstan have already crossed the Ukrainian-Polish border, Head of the Press Service of the Foreign Affairs Ministry Yerlan Zhetibayev said Monday, Kazinform reports.

According to Yerlan Zhetibayev, four buses with nationals of Kazakhstan have crossed the Ukrainian-Polish border. 99 more citizens of Kazakhstan are waiting at the border to be checked.

The repatriation flight jetted off from Atyrau city earlier this morning at around 10:00 am. It is expected to leave Katowice, Poland at 15:30 pm.

The repatriation flight will head for a technical stop to Atyrau city late in the evening and then land in Almaty city at around 00:30 am. The A321 plane reportedly seats 174 passengers. Another flight is believed to evacuate the remaining citizens of Kazakhstan awaiting at the border.

Earlier it was reported the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the embassies of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Ukraine and Poland as well as Air Astana company decided to organize special flights to repatriate our nationals from Ukraine.