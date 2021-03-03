EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:10, 03 March 2021 | GMT +6

    243 severe COVID-19 patients treated in Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM –19,304 people are under coronavirus treatment in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports citing the Telegram channel of the Health Ministry of Kazakhstan.

    Of 19,304 COVID-19 patients, 4,340 COVID-19 patients are treated as in-patients and 14,964 as out-patients.

    243 people are treated for severe COVID-19. Condition of 42 COVID-19 patients is regarded as critical. 47 patients are connected to ventilators.

    Notably, Kazakhstan has reported 717 confirmed cases of coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.


    Tags:
    COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!