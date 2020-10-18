EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:11, 18 October 2020 | GMT +6

    245 Kazakhstanis without PCR tests put under quarantine

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «14 international flights arrived in Kazakhstan on October 18 with 1,969 passengers onboard. 1,724 of them had medical certificates with PCR test results, while 245 had no certificates,» chief state sanitary doctor on transport Sadvakas Baigabulov said.

    6 of the international flights carrying 852 passengers landed in Nur-Sultan. 717 of them had medical certificates.

    He noted that 87% of all inbound international travelers had PCR tests. 245 nationals of Kazakhstan without medical certificates showing PCR test results were put under two-day quarantine in Nur-Sultan, Almaty, Shymkent.

    276 arrived Kazakhstanis were placed yesterday under quarantine due to absence of PCR tests.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Transport Healthcare Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!