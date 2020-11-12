EN
    08:44, 12 November 2020 | GMT +6

    245 recovered cases of COVID-19 reported in Kazakhstan in last 24 hrs

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 245 new COVID-19 recoveries have been reported in Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

    Of 245 fresh COVID-19 recoveries, 59 have been reported in Nur-Sultan city, 36 – in Akmola region, 3 – in Aktobe region, 5 – in Almaty region, 71 – in East Kazakhstan region, 2 – in Zhambyl region, 21 – in West Kazakhstan region, 12 – in Karaganda region, 13 – in Kostanay region, and 23 – in Pavlodar region, thus taking the total number of COVID-19 recoveries in the country to 108,632.


