246 more air passengers arrive in Kazakhstan with no COVID-19 tests

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 20 international flights from Germany, Korea, Maldives, the UAE, Egypt, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan landed in Kazakhstan on March 2, 2021, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Of 2,671 air passengers arrived, 2,425 had PCR tests with a negative result, while 246 Kazakhstanis had no tests.

Of 20 flights, 12 with 2,060 passengers on board (235 without PCR tests) landed at the airport in Almaty city. Seven flights carrying 580 passengers (11 with no PCR tests) landed at the airport in Nur-Sultan city. All passengers arrived at the airport of Shymkent city had COVID-19 PCR tests at hand.

The passengers without PCR tests were tested for COVID-19 and are in quarantine facilities.

Notably, COVID-19 PCR tests of 199 Kazakhstanis arrived in the country without the test a day before returned a negative result.