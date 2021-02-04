247 passengers arrive in Kazakhstan without PCR tests

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 247 nationals of Kazakhstan have returned home without PCR tests, Kazinform reports.

9 international flights from South Korea, the UAE, Egypt, Turkey, Belarus, and Uzbekistan landed in the territory of Kazakhstan on February 3, 2021. Of 1,143, 896 passengers had PCR tests, while 247 – had not PCR tests.

4 flights carrying 622 passengers (36 without PCR tests) landed at the airport in Almaty city. 4 flights carrying 517 passengers (211 without PCR tests) landed at the airport in Nur-Sultan city. 1 flight with 4 passengers on board landed at the airport in Shymkent city. All passengers had PCR tests.

Those without PCR tests have been tested for COVID-10 and are waiting for the results at the special quarantine facilities.

All 191 passengers who returned to Kazakhstan on February 2 without PCR tests tested negative for COVID-19.