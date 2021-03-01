EN
    10:24, 01 March 2021 | GMT +6

    248 COVID-19 patients in severe condition treated in Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – As of March 1, 2021, the total number of people under coronavirus treatment in Kazakhstan stands at 20,140, Kazinform reports citing the Telegram channel of the Health Ministry of Kazakhstan.

    4,472 COVID-19 patients are being treated as in-patients and 15,668 as out-patients.

    The number of COVID-19 patients in severe condition stands at 248 and the patients in critical condition number 50. 44 patients with coronavirus are connected to ventilators.

    Notably, the country has reported 622 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours.


