249 arrive in Kazakhstan without COVID-19 test certificates

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – On February 4, 2021 20 international flights from Germany, Maldives, the UAE, Egypt, Turkey, Russia, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan landed in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Sanitary and Epidemiological Control Committee.

Of 2,055 air passengers, 1,806 had PCR certificates with a negative result, while 249 Kazakhstanis arrived without certificates.

12 flights with 1,149 passengers on board (106 without PCR test certificates) landed at the airport in Almaty city. 7 flights with 811 passengers on board (143 with no PCR test certificates) landed at the airport in Nur-Sultan city. 1 flight with 95 passengers on board (all had the certificates) landed at the airport in Atyrau city.

The passengers without the certificate were tested for COVID-19 by PCR upon arrival and are in quarantine facilities. Notably, PCR test results of all 247 Kazakhstanis arrived in the country on February 3, 2021 were negative.