249 candidates to vie for 45 governors’ seats in Kazakhstan

The central election commission summed up preparations for the pilot elections of mayors of cities of district and regional significance, Kazinform reports.

The pilot elections will be held on November 5. The members of the central election commission started tours across 17 regions of Kazakhstan to help territorial election commissions.

According to the central election commission chairman, Nurlan Abdirov, registration of candidates in pilot regions started on September 16 to end October 5. As a result, 249 candidates were registered throughout all regions to vie for 45 governors’ seats. The most candidates were recorded in Kurchatov town, Zhualy district of Zhambyl region, Kerbulak district in Zhetysu region, Baidibek district in Turkistan region. Over 63% of registered candidates are self-nominees. The average age of candidates is 47 years old. The most candidates on the ballot for governors are men.