24th World Energy Congress to see largest attendance in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM With less than two weeks to go until the 24th World Energy Congress, the UAE Organising Committee gave on Wednesday an update on the number of delegates, ministers and exhibitors that will be attending the global event in Abu Dhabi.

Taking place from 9th to 12th September at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, ADNEC, the global association event will see the presence of more than 15,000 attendees from the UAE and abroad including 4,000 delegates and 66 ministers. The exhibition, taking place across a space of 35,000 square metres, will feature over 200 exhibitors, representing more than 150 countries altogether, WAM reports.

This year’s World Energy Congress, which will take place for the first time in the Middle East, will see more than 300 speakers among the thousands of global attendees during the four-day event.

More than 80 sessions will be held during the Congress, focusing on the entire energy spectrum including oil and gas, electricity, coal, nuclear power and renewable energy, as well as transport, energy efficiency, finance, investment, consultancy and other sectors that are affected by the energy sector.

It will provide an opportunity for business leaders, decision-makers and other industry professionals to discuss the trending topics of the industry as well as taking action to deliver a sustainable future through panel discussions and sessions.

Dr. Matar Al Neyadi, Under-Secretary at the UAE Ministry of Energy and Industry and Chairman of the UAE Organising Committee, said, «The World Energy Congress has gone from strength to strength with every edition. The large attendance, the diversity of exhibitors and the comprehensive conference program for the 24th edition in Abu Dhabi signifies the importance of the Congress.

»Boasting a rich history, the World Energy Congress has attracted a wide array of experts, business leaders and government officials from around the world and Abu Dhabi will be no different. The UAE has outlined ambitious plans in transforming the energy sector including two of the largest solar generation projects in the world and we are proud that Abu Dhabi is the first city in the Middle East to stage this prestigious event, which is another feather to our cap.«

The tri-annual event is now considered the ‘Davos of energy issues’, with every Congress enabling hundreds of global experts to convene, share and discuss the latest trends from around the world; it has also attracted distinguished speakers over the years.

Prominent physicist and former Nobel Prize recipient, the late Albert Einstein, is among those to have shared his extensive knowledge as part of a lecture session during the Berlin Congress in 1930.

Confirmed to take the stage in Abu Dhabi are Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Industry, Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State and ADNOC Group CEO, and Awaidha Al Marar, Abu Dhabi Department of Energy Chairman.

During the four days, the Congress will also feature more than 30 side events including workshops and roundtables that will be hosted by various organisations. One of the notable side events to take place is the Start Up Energy Transition – 100 (SET100), which will feature the top 100 international start-ups showcasing the most innovative products and services that will address climate change and improve energy efficiency.

Among other side events taking place is the World Economic Forum – Global Energy Transition and a workshop hosted by the UAE Ministry of Energy and Industry and the German Federal Ministry of Economic Affairs and Energy on how other nations can learn from German practices.

Also taking place are two key World Energy Council events. The World Energy Leaders’ Summit will see the attendance of global energy leaders while young professionals will be able to voice their opinions as part of the Future Energy Leaders’ Summit.