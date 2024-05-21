24yo welcomes triplet boys in Shymkent

24-year-old Aigul Bakytzhanova gave birth to triplet boys in Shymkent city. The babies were born at the 31st week of gestation, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The boys born weighing 1,580 grams, 1,640 grams and 1,610 grams are named Myrzakhmet, Nurmakhanbet and Dinmukhammed.

It is the fourth triplets born since the beginning of the year in Shymkent. This year 10,913 babies were born in the city, of which 5,334 are baby girls.

Notably, 107 twins were born so far.