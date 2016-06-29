EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:33, 29 June 2016 | GMT +6

    25,000 children sent to recreation camps during vacations

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani schools have been implementing child health improvement activities since the year beginning, according to Minister of Healthcare and Social Development Tamara Duissenova.

    “More than 2,600 children underwent medical examination. 25,000 of them were sent to recreation camps for vacations,” said Duissenova.

    144,906 school students were sent to hospitals and about 100,000 children are receiving out-patient treatment now, she added. 

    Tags:
    Education Ministry of Healthcare and Social Development Healthcare Coronavirus Education and Science News Other Governmental Authorities
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!