25,000 treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 25,429 people are treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan as of December 2, Kazinform has learnt from the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

According to the ministry, 5,348 COVID-19 patients are staying at hospitals, while 20,081 are receiving outpatient treatment across the country.

376 patients are in critical condition, 104 are in extremely severe condition and 64 are on artificial lung ventilation.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan detected 753 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total COVID-19 caseload to 973,045 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 938,335 people recovered from the novel coronavirus countrywide.