EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:42, 02 February 2023 | GMT +6

    25 candidates of Nationwide Social Democratic Party to participate in Majilis elections

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The extraordinary congress of the Nationwide Social Democratic Party took place in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform reports.

    Following the congress, the Party made a decision to take part in the forthcoming Majilis elections.

    «Today’s congress is an important event. Important transformations are underway in Kazakhstan,» Party Chairman Askhat Rakhimzhanov said.

    25 people, as well as the Party leader, were included in the party list. 6 people will take part in the elections by the majority voted system.

    As earlier reported, the Majilis and maslikhat elections will be held in Kazakhstan on March 19. All seven registered political parties are allowed to take part in the elections.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Majilis Elections in Kazakhstan Elections
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!