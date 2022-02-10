25 die of COVID-19, COVID-like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in 24h

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 20 people died of the coronavirus infection and five more of COVID-like pneumonia on 8 February in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Two deaths of COVID-19 were registered in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan. Four people died of the coronavirus infection in Almaty city. Shymkent city and Akmola region added two and three COVID-19-related deaths, respectively. West Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions documented two deaths of the coronavirus infection each. Almaty, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, and Kyzylorda regions added 1 COVID-19 related death apiece.

Earlier it was reported that in the past 24 hours Kazakhstan logged 3,329 new cases of the coronavirus infection. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan stands at 1,283,171. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 1,197,805 people recovered from the novel coronavirus in the country.