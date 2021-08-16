25 die of COVID-19-like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in past day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 98 daily cases of pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with COVID-19-related signs have been reported in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

Countrywide, 25 COVID-19-like pneumonia fatalities and 31 recoveries have been reported in the past 24 hours.

Kazakhstan has so far reported 65,765 COVID-19-like pneumonia cases. The death toll stands at 4,073. The number of COVID-19-like pneumonia recovered cases has totaled 56,935 in the country

Notably, the country has logged 7,217 cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours. 5,421 more Kazakhstanis have beaten the virus.