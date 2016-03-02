ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The National Commission for Women's Affairs and Demographic Policy under the President of Kazakhstan has announced the start of 25 good deeds campaign dated to the 25th anniversary of Kazakhstan's independence.

"Today the National Commission for Women's Affairs and Demographic Policy gives a green light to a wonderful campaign - 25 good deeds. Dated to the 25th anniversary of Kazakhstan's independence, the campaign will be held in all regions of the country," Raushan Sarsembayeva, President of the Kazakhstan Businesswomen Association, said at a press conference at the Central Communications Service on Wednesday.

According to her, Kazakhstani women will do a lot of charity-related things within the framework of the campaign.

"Those include surgeries for kids from low-income families, discussions on enhancing the role of fathers in families and Women say ‘no' to corruption campaign," she added.