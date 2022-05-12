EN
    08:51, 12 May 2022

    25 injured after passenger plane veers off runway in southwest China

    Photo: Xinhua/Liu Chan
    CHONGQING. KAZINFORM Twenty-five people were injured after a passenger plane veered off the runway during take-off and caught fire at an airport in southwest China's Chongqing at around 8 a.m. on Thursday, airport sources said.

    The passenger plane operated by Tibet Airlines was carrying 113 passengers and nine crew members on board, said the sources, Xinhua reports.

    All people aboard the plane were evacuated and the injured were rushed to hospital for treatment.


