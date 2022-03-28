EN
    08:09, 28 March 2022 | GMT +6

    25 more COVID-19 cases confirmed in Kazakhstan last day

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan reported 25 fresh daily cases of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform learnt from the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

    2 new cases were recorded in Nur-Sultan, 12 in Almaty region, 1 in Akmola region, 2 in Aktobe region, 1 in Almaty region, 5 in East Kazakhstan, 1 in West Kazakhstan, 0 in Karaganda region, 1 in Kostanay region, 0 in North Kazakhstan, bringing the country’ tally to 1,305,065.


