25 more COVID-19 cases confirmed in Kazakhstan last day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan reported 25 fresh daily cases of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform learnt from the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

2 new cases were recorded in Nur-Sultan, 12 in Almaty region, 1 in Akmola region, 2 in Aktobe region, 1 in Almaty region, 5 in East Kazakhstan, 1 in West Kazakhstan, 0 in Karaganda region, 1 in Kostanay region, 0 in North Kazakhstan, bringing the country’ tally to 1,305,065.