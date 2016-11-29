25 Pavlodar residents joined Nur Otan

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM - On the eve of Day of the First President of Kazakhstan Chairman of the Pavlodar regional branch of Nur Otan party Bulat Bakauov has handed party membership cards to 25 residents of the region.

There are 63 810 people in the rows of the Party now. The new members are foreman of JSC "Aluminium of Kazakhstan" Bolat Zhanbulatov, educator of Pavlodar day nursery Aydana Kabdygaliyeva, surgeon of Pavlodar district clinic Kirill Schastlivtsev, and also government employees, businessmen, residents of rural areas and cities. "Your decision to join the ranks of Nur Otan is a big milestone event which we regard as the desire to be a strong support of the pursued policy of the Head of state", Bulat Bakauov congratulated the new members of the party.