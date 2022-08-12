25 works submitted for Abai State Prize in Literature and Art this year

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On August 11, State Counsellor of the Republic of Kazakhstan Erlan Karin chaired the first in 2022 meeting of the Commission for Award of the Abai State Prize in Literature and Art, the press service of Akorda reported.

The members of the Commission reviewed 25 works submitted for the state prize in the field of literature, cinema, theatre, music, architecture and art.

The Commission chose the candidates qualifying for the next stage of the competition by secret ballot.



