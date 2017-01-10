25-year cooperation of China and Central Asia celebrated in Beijing

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - Today in the state residence Diaoyutai in Beijing a solemn reception was held devoted to the 25th anniversary of the diplomatic relations between China and five countries of Central Asia - Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Turkmenistan.

The event was organized by the China Overseas Friendship Association and Chinese Association of Friendship with Central Asian Countries. 250 people took part in the event including Vice Chairman of the All-Chinese Committee of the People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) Luo Fuhe, Chairman of CPAFFC Xiaolin Li, Chinese experts, diplomatic representatives of Central Asian countries in China, media and others.

Opening the reception, Vice Chairman of the CPPCC Luo Fuhe reminded that 25 years the Government delegation of the People's Republic of China during 5 days visited Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan having signed the communique of diplomatic relations between China and the named countries.

"During 25 years due to friendly consultations China has resolved the historical border question with Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan having turned over 3,300 km of the border into the connecting belt and bridge of friendship", he told.

As he said, annual goods turnover of China with the countries of Central Asia during 25 years have grown by 60 times from USD 500 million to USD 30 billion.

Among important projects are the highway Western China-Western Europe which goes through Kazakhstan's territory, the highway China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan, Bishkek-Naryn-Torugart road, 19-km railway tunnel across Kamchik on the railway Angren-Pap, railway tunnel on Vakhdat-Yavan area, roads, high voltage lines in Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan, and the international center of boundary cooperation Khorgos.

The railway project "China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan" is being studied at present.

"There has been built oil pipeline Kazakhstan-China and three lines of China-Central Asia gas pipelines which supply China with over 90 billion tons of oil and 170 billion cubic meters of gas. The parties have started implementation a number of large projects of industrial cooperation. Chinese-Kazakh cooperation alone provides for 51 projects exceeding USD 26 billion", Luo Fuhe emphasized.

He reminded that China has established 11 Confucius Institutes in the countries of Central Asia.

"The total number of Central Asian students studying in China exceeds 23 thousand. Tourism between China and Central Asia in 2015 exceeded 700 thousand man-times. Brotherhood relations were established between cities and provinces which number 50 pairs now. (...) The parties have signed the Convention on fight with terrorism within the SCO. The countries have signed bilateral documents on fight against the "three evils" (terrorism, extremism, separatism), illegal drugs turnover, transborder organized crimes and cyber crimes", the Chinese official said.

Ambassador of Uzbekistan Daniyar Kurbanov, Kazakhstan Ambassador Shakhrat Nuryshev, Ambassador of Tajikistan Parviz Davlatzoda, Ambassador of Turkmenistan Chinar Rustamova, Charge d'Affairs a.i. of Kyrgyzstan in China Bekten Bekbolotov also delivered speeches and told about the achievements of the bilateral cooperation with China and expressed readiness for more profound and mutually beneficial cooperation.

Jubilee envelopes devoted to the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and the five countries were presented in the big meeting.

Head of the Department for Central Asia of the Chinese Academy of Contemporary International Relations Din Xiaosin told in the interview to Kazinform that the 25-year period of cooperation of China with Central Asian countries have been successful.