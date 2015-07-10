25-year-old co founder of HiPO.kz donates $2 million to fight cancer

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 25-year-old IT-specialist of Kazakhstan Askhat Murzabayev have earned more than $2 million in the largest British banking group Barclays.

Askhat Murzabayev donated $ 2 million for the fight against cancer. He believes in human capital of Kazakhstanis. He became a co-founder at HiPO.kz, a startup on search and recruitment of talented Kazakhstanis in the best companies of the world. His goal is to find people with high potential and give them the best opportunities in the labor market. "My ultimate goal in projects is not money, it's the opportunity to gain new experiences, new friends, new knowledge and challenges," says A.Murzabayev. It is worth mentioning that Barclays is the largest financial institution in the world specializing in investment banking, large corporate business units, such as, for example, in Africa. According to Askhat, cancer is one of the biggest problems in the world. This problem cannot be resolved simply by increasing a number of oncology hospitals. It is important to understand and identify the cause of the disease.