25 Years of Independence medals awarded to Russian public figures

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - A group of outstanding figures of Russian science and economy have been awarded with the jubilee medals "25 years of Independence of Kazakhstan".

The awards were handed by Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan in the Russian Federation Marat Tazhin.

"On December 16 Kazakhstan marked 25 years of independence. In this regard the Head of State instructed to award a number of outstanding figures of Russian culture, science, economy and Kazakhstan citizens currently staying in the RF territory for the contribution to the development of Kazakhstan and bilateral economic and political relations", said the Ambassador.

President of the Moscow State University named after Lomonossov Viktor Sadovnichiy, President of the Russian Union of Goods Consumers Oleg Soskovets, prominent state and public figure Tayir Mansurov have been awarded with the jubilee medals.

"During 25 years Kazakhstan has achieved impressive results. In the world community President of Kazakhstan is recognized and an authoritative politician", said Mansurov.

"I would like to first of all express big gratitude to President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev for the long years of cooperation», - said Sadovnichiy who gave a high appraisal to the idea of Nursultan Nazarbayev to create MSU branch in Astana.

Soskovets noted that not only Kazakhstan citizens but also Russian people were proud of Kazakhstan's achievements made during 25 years.