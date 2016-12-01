25 years of independence seen through the perspective of years in photo

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A photo exhibition titled "The chronicles of independence -25" arrating about the main events and achievements of each year in the history of Kazakhstan has been opened in the Palace of Independence.

The exhibition organized by the Akimat of Astana and the "National Geographic Kazakhstan" will remind the guests of the period of formation of Kazakhstan for the last quarter of the century, the important dates and events. The photos of more than 80 photographers from Kazakhstan and foreign countries are displayed.

"I congratulate all on the upcoming holidays. Now the palace is hot with events. We will celebrate the First President's Day, and, of course, this year we celebrate the 25th anniversary of Independence. On the eve of this holiday it is remarkable that in the Palace of Independence we have opened the exhibition of the chronicle of Kazakhstan. There is history, nature and wealth in the photos", Director of the Palace Assel Umirshina told.

The photographers' works express love and respect to the rich cultural heritage, history of Kazakhstan. The photo exhibition will be available till the end of 2016 in the main showroom of the Palace of independence.