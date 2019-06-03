EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    21:42, 03 June 2019 | GMT +6

    250,000 passengers expected to arrive in Sharjah during Eid

    None
    None
    SHARJAH. KAZINFORM Over 250,000 passengers are expected to arrive in the Emirate of Sharjah during the upcoming Eid al-Fitr holiday, announced the Sharjah Airport Authority, SAA.

    The Authority expects an increase in the number of passengers both arriving and departing from Sharjah International Airport, adding that its a peak season period for the airport, WAM reports.

    SAA advised travellers departing the country to arrive early at the airport to avoid long queues and ensure efficient check-in processes.

    Tags:
    Religion World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!