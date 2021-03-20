250 COVID-19 patients in critical condition in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM –250 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

According to the ministry, 20,583 people are under treatment for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan as of March 20. 5,914 patients are staying at hospitals, 14,669 are receiving outpatient treatment.

250 patients are in critical condition, 65 are in extremely severe condition and 34 are on artificial lung ventilation.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan added 1,310 new cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 230,527 since the start of the pandemic.