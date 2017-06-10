250 terrariums exhibited in Singaporean pavilion

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Singapore city-state has opened the doors of its Expo 2017 pavilion for visitors today, Kazinform correspondent reports.



According to the authors, the pavilion of the country called "Small City, Big Ideas" demonstrates Singapore's efforts to create an ecosystem that supports effective solutions for sustainable future. The terrarium-style pavilion shows various sustainable energy ideas and innovations.



Divided into six main zones, the pavilion rests on Singapore's reputation as the city of green gardens that makes great efforts in developing effective sustainable future solutions. It features 250 terrariums handmade by youngsters from Singapore. However, each of such terrariums contains handwritten notes and a small clay model of what, they think, represents the city best.



The area of the pavilion is 385 sq m. It was designed by Randi Chen, the author of the super garden for the Venice Biennale in 2008.

