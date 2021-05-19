19:38, 19 May 2021 | GMT +6
250 thou people over 65 vaccinated against COVID-19 in Kazakhstan
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 250 thousand people over 65 years old have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the country, First Vice Minister of Health Marat Shoranov told a briefing, Kazinform correspondent reports.
According to him, mere 4% of the persons with chronic diseases registered in dispensaries have so far been given vaccines against COVID-19. Vaccines are administered to those who have no contradictions to vaccination.
