250 thou people over 65 vaccinated against COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 250 thousand people over 65 years old have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the country, First Vice Minister of Health Marat Shoranov told a briefing, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to him, mere 4% of the persons with chronic diseases registered in dispensaries have so far been given vaccines against COVID-19. Vaccines are administered to those who have no contradictions to vaccination.

He also added that 250 thousand people over 65 years old have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the country.

Earlier the Ministry of Health clarified the number of COVID-19 deaths in the country in 2020.