    13:14, 21 April 2021 | GMT +6

    250 thou residents of Atyrau rgn to get COVID-19 vaccine

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – 250,000 people over 18 years old are to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports citing the press service of the region’s health office.

    Head of Atyrau region’s health office Askhan Baiduvaliyev said that a total of 14,887 residents of the region have received the first Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine dose and 3,472 – the second dose since February 1, 2021.

    In his words, it is planned to vaccine 250 thousand residents of Atyrau region over 18 years old and who have no contradictions to vaccination.

    He said that the vaccine is administered upon consent and on a voluntary basis.

    Since February 1, 2021, the region have received 15,200 thousand doses of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, 8 thousand more doses are expected to arrive in the region on April 23.


